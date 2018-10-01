A Vaidheesh is re-elected President of OPPI

A Vaidheesh is the Vice President, South Asia & Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and has been re-elected as the President for OPPI, for the second year
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies, announced the newly elected Board of Directors for 2018-19 at its statutory AGM held recently.
Speaking on his role, A Vaidheesh, President- OPPI said, “2017-18 has been a year of big changes for healthcare in India. Universal Health Coverage, Big Data and personalised medicine continue to define this healthcare transformation. With the launch of Ayushman Bharat, health has gained its well-deserved attention. OPPI members are consistently innovating and investing in science and patient care for better patient outcomes. OPPI continues to collaborate with the government on access to quality medicines and to establish the value of innovative medicine in the country. OPPI will continue to partner with all the stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem and work towards building ethical, innovative and progressive pharmaceutical ecosystem in India.”
Kanchana TK, Director General-OPPI said, “We congratulate Vaidheesh on his re-election as the President. Under Vaidheesh’s leadership in 2017-18, OPPI had worked on a focused approach to innovation, access to quality medicine and an ethical ecosystem to foster trust with patients. We look forward to his guidance in leading us as we advocate for policies that promote scientific temperament and innovative mindset for a progressive India where health meets hope.”