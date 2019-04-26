8th Annual Global Pharma Regulatory Summit to be held in May

UBM India has announced that the three-day international summit will be held in Mumbai, starting from 29th May, 2019
UBM India has announced its 8th Annual Global Pharma Regulatory Summit (GPRS), scheduled to be held between 29th to 31st May 2019 at The Lalit Mumbai. The summit will be held against the backdrop of regulatory and pricing challenges in markets across the globe, in addition to the GST implementation in India.
“GPRS will offer a ground-breaking event for the industry bringing together the leading stakeholders from across the pharma ecosystem. The summit is expertly designed and curated to encourage the conversation across trends and challenges pertaining to Pharma regulation,” states UBM’s press release announcing the event.
The event will be attended by over100 key leaders and experts of regulatory affairs, compliances, quality assurance and policy makers from the pharma ecosystem who will examine, discuss and debate how to improve regulatory system and lower the challenges associated.
The three day GPRS 2019 will host regional national and international renowned speakers such as Dr John Norris, Former Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA and Chairman FDTH Regulatory Affairs Strategies; Dr Ian Hudson, CEO of Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (Govt of UK); Dr. Thomas Senderovitz, Director General and Chairman of Heads of Medicines Agencies; Dirceu Barbano, Ex-Director and Chairman of The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA); and S.M. Mudda, Chairman of Regulatory Affairs Committee at Indian Drug Manufacturer’s Association.
The key topics which will be discussed are ‘Dynamic Indian pharma regulatory conditions’, ‘The evolving regulatory landscape of the USA’, ‘Product registration and regulation in emerging markets such as South America, China, etc’, ‘Brexit and GDPR impact on the pharma world and future strategies’, ‘Globalization and changing face of legislation and pharma policies’.