7th meeting of National Medicinal Plants Board held at New Delhi

The 7th meeting of National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) of Ministry of AYUSH was held under the chairpersonship of Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik at New Delhi on 30th August 2018.
During the meeting the Minister said that government will support as far as possible for development of the medicinal plants sector. The board meeting considered various agenda items placed before it for consideration.
The board also reviewed achievements in various sectors like cultivation, conservation, IEC, R&D etc. It was decided to have wider consultation in respective states for bringing the State Medicinal Plants Board (SMPB) under the AYUSH Umbrella and also the programme mode implementation of the activities related to the cultivation marketing initiatives etc.
Secretary (AUSH) Vedya Rajesh Kotecha and representatives from 14 ministries / departments and domain experts of various fields were also present in the meeting.