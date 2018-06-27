7th edition of IPE to be held in New Delhi

‘Business Excellence Awards’ will recognise achievers in pharma industry in various domains
CIMS Medica will organise the 7 th edition of Indian Pharma Expo (IPE) from August 7-9, 2018 at Pragati Maidan, 2018. IPE will provide the participating companies an opportunity to exhibit their products and services to a gamut of visitors from the pharmaceutical industries across the world.
IPE 2018 will cover exhibitors that include pharma manufacturing companies, additives/APIs suppliers, ayurvedic and herbal product manufacturers, pharma machinery solution providers, CROs, infrastructure solution providers and pharma companies with many other services. Key associations including Retail & Dispensing Chemists Association, Indo-African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Indian Exhibition Industry Association, Indian Pharmaceutical Excipients Council of India, Association of Healthcare Providers India, The Pharma Times, India China Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association & The Indian Hospital Pharmacist’s Association are supporting and promoting this exhibition.
The expo will witness Pharma Conference 2018 on the second day wherein eminent distinguished speakers across India will present talks on various topics pertaining to growth prospects in pharma and biosimilars, IPR policy, new drug policy for control over medicine pricing, patient litigation in India followed by panel discussion.
On the third day of the expo, a hospital management conference will be organised with conference sessions on several topics of interests related to hospital supply chain management, outsourcing key cycle functions of hospitals, medico-legal case handling, healthcare technology and its impact and process of NABH accreditation of hospitals.