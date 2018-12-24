70th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress concludes

Discussions were held on how in the coming months the sector will see stricter implementation of quality standards and increased awareness of the risks of online pharmac
The three-day 70th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress, inaugurated by Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, concluded at the Amity University Campus, Noida.
The event was graced by her holiness, Anand Murti Guru Maa as the Chief Guest and Bejon Misra as the Guest of Honor.
Atul Nasa, Head of Office/ Controlling Authority, Drugs Control Department, Delhi, said, “The coming months will see stricter implementation of quality standards and increased awareness of the risks of online pharmacy. OTC drugs need greater regulation to prevent unmonitored use and abuse.”
“No other country in the world is able to supply affordable medicines to the world at affordable prices than India. The interaction between regulating authorities and top CEOs of industry will ensure that there is a more congenial interface between industry and the government to promote smoother access of life-saving medicines to all our people,” said BR Sikri, Chairman, LOC of 70th IPC.
The Panel Discussion on Over-the-Counter drug retail and regulation, threw up crucial points such as the dangers of self-medication and the need to raise awareness of the rules concerning OTC medicine delivery and consumption. Dr R Chandershekhar, Deputy Drugs Controller (I), CDSCO, stressed on the importance of compliance, safety and risk control standards in the age of e-pharmacy and online pharmacy.
The programme concluded with a valedictory function and address by the Chairman, Secretary reports, Scientific reports, motivational and spiritual talks, a fashion show, prize distributions and felicitation ceremonies and the singing of the national anthem.