6th World Congress on Nanomedical Sciences held in New Delhi

The event saw participation from around 1100 delegates
The 6th World Congress on Nanomedical Sciences and Chemistry-Biology interface: Synergistic New Frontiers (CBISNF-2019) Science and Technology for the Future of Mankind (STFM) was recently organised by Jamia Hamdard & University of Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.The Congress was held under the chairmenship of Prof (Dr) Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard and Presidentship of Prof (Dr) Ramesh Chandra, University of Delhi.
The organising secretary was Prof Farhan J Ahmad from School of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Jamia Hamdard and Prof Indrajit Roy from University of Delhi.
Around 1100 delegates participated in the congress. Speakers were amongst several distinguished scientists and physicians from the frontier areas of Nanomedical Sciences and allied areas.
The three-day conference had a total of four key note addresses, 12 plenary lectures, 74 invited lectures, 69 oral lectures and 497 posters were presented by speakers and research scholars from 39 different countries.