5th ‘Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance Training Course’ being held in Ghaziabad

The course is tailored to regional needs and addresses challenges unique to pharmacovigilance
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with Uppsala Monitoring Centre (UMC), Sweden has organised 5th “Asia Pacific Pharmacovigilance Training Course” from 4th to 15th March, 2019 in Ghaziabad. The course is tailored to regional needs and addresses challenges unique to pharmacovigilance. The purpose of the course is to further develop effective and sustainable pharmacovigilance practices for member countries of the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring (WHO-PIDM) and individuals involved in the field by creating a unique opportunity for learning and collaboration.
The 30 participants from 14 countries – Sweden, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Congo, Swaziland, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Maldives, Botswana, Oman, Philippines, Malaysia, Ethiopia, and India – are participating in the course. Dr GN Singh, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India had inaugurated the event on 4th March, 2019.
He highlighted that IPC is committed to extend pharmacovigilance training and technical support to WHO member countries besides ensuring sustainable pharmacovigilance development in India.
The international pharmacovigilance experts from WHO, WHO Collaborating Centres, MHRA, UMC, Drug Regulatory Authorities, academic institutions, IPC and the pharmaceutical industries are leading the technical sessions at the ongoing event.
The training programme tends to build capacity in future generation for promoting safe use of medicines. The participants are being acquainted on basic knowledge and understanding the concept of pharmacovigilance.