50th Annual Conference of The Urological Society of India kickstarts in Navi Mumbai

Doctors along with general public take part in a run organised to support organ donation
Super specialist doctors and urologists came together in Navi Mumbai to take part in a five and seven km run to raise awareness about organ donation among the general public. The run also coincided with the 50th Annual Conference of The Urological Society of India. The run was flagged off from Nerul lake in Navi Mumbai.
More than 800 people joined the event and many among them pledged their organs. Pledge cards were given away to the participants, where in organs can be donated in case of an eventuality of being brain-dead.