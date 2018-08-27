3rd LOC meeting of 70th IPC was held at PHD chamber of commerce, New Delhi

BR Sikri informed that in the 2nd IPCA meeting held at Mumbai with Dilip Shanghavi, most of the points were discussed with regards to arrangement and conduction of IPC
The 3rd meeting of LOC of 70th IPC began with paying homage to departed soul Atal Bihari Vajpayee and observing two minutes silence by all the members present in the meeting
BR Sikri, Chairman, LOC in his introductory remarks welcomed everybody and thanked everyone for attending the meeting in large numbers. Sikri informed that in the 2nd IPCA meeting held at Mumbai with Dilip Shanghavi, most of the points were discussed with regards to arrangement and conduction of IPC. He informed that the registration brochure was discussed in detail and modified as per the suggestions. He stated that Dilip Shanghavi is very much concerned about the budget and quality of participation.
Atul Nasa acknowledged and thanked Ashok Chauhan for his formal consent to offer green, wireless Amity University, Noida Campus for the forthcoming 70th IPC. Nasa, Organising Secretary, LOC of 70th IPC, again thanked all the participants. He then invited senior members like SL Nasa, SL Sobti, PP Sharma, PK Jaggi, Bhanu Dua, Prof Roop K Khar, Prof Shahid Ansari for the release of the registration brochure. Every one appreciated the colors and design of the brochure. Similarly sponsorship opportunities brochure and advertisement cum souvenir brochures were released by other group members. Now the brochures are ready to be dispatched to all the members of the association.
Then Nasa invited all the chairpersons of various task committees to conduct presentations on the progress of their respective committees. Dr Vijay Bhalla ( Registration), Dr Arun Garg (Scientific Services), Prof Roop K Khar (Reception), Dr Harvinder Popli ( Inauguration), PK Jaggi (Press and Publicity), Bharat Bhushan (Accommodation), Dr Raman Dang ( Volunteers), Prof Shahid Ansari (Information & Promotion) discussed in details about the progress of their committees.
Rajesh Madan ( Industrial Relations), Aprajita Takiar ( Women empowerment), Kanchan Kohli (Ladies Hospitality), Dr Ajay Sachan ( Finance), KB Gupta ( Medical Services), Mahendra Singh ( Transport) , Arvind Manchanda ( Training Placement & entrepreneurship), Sree Kumar ( Exhibition), Sundeep BJ ( Sight Seeing) also discussed the progress of their committees.
The meeting then ended with a vote of thanks.