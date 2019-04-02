2nd India SCM Leadership Summit to be held on May 16

The purpose of this summit is to meet the entire vale chain within supply chain planning, execution and management in one room at the same time
Talescope Business Media is organising the second edition of India SCM Leadership Summit on 16th May 2019 at The LaLiT, Mumbai. Express Pharma is going to play a key role as a Media partner at the event.
The purpose of this summit is to meet the entire vale chain within supply chain planning, execution and management in one room at the same time, bringing together over 150 supply chain professionals.
The key takeaways include:
Brands already on board for this summit are DHL Express, DHLTechnologies, Siemens Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, Johnson & Johnson India, Accenture, Bajaj Corp, Sterlite Power, Coca-Cola, Procetris India, Whirlpool India, TATA CliQ, Raymond, Tata Steel, Vara United, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sennheiser, FEI Cargo.. to name a few.
Talescope Business Media recently concluded India Tech Conclave, Retail Leadership Workshop and India SCM Leadership Summit with participation from across the industry leaders and solution providers.