Home / Latest Updates / 2nd India SCM Leadership Summit to be held on May 16

2nd India SCM Leadership Summit to be held on May 16

By EP News Bureau on April 2, 2019
scm-india-partnership

The purpose of this summit is to meet the entire vale chain within supply chain planning, execution and management in one room at the same time

Talescope Business Media is organising the second edition of India SCM Leadership Summit on 16th May 2019 at The LaLiT, Mumbai. Express Pharma is going to play a key role as a Media partner at the event.

The purpose of this summit is to meet the entire vale chain within supply chain planning, execution and management in one room at the same time, bringing together over 150 supply chain professionals.

The key takeaways include:

  • Changing times for the supply chain industry: Vision 2025
  • Supply chain 2.0: Crafting futuristic, agile and integrated supply chain for next gen businesses
  • AI and automation: Making your supply chain agile and give YoY business growth
  • Thriving and succeeding in today’s omni channel reality
  • Is the technology true disruptor for the supply chain industry?
  • Emerging trend: Blockchain as a solution to supply chain cyber security and transparency challenges
  • Using Big Data & Analytics to improve supply chain operations
  • Democratisation of supply chains – The fourth Industrial Revolution
  • Delivery challenges: Realities of operating in urban cities v/s tier II and tier III cities
  • Glocalogistics: Decentralisation of inventory hubs

Brands already on board for this summit are DHL Express, DHLTechnologies, Siemens Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, Johnson & Johnson India, Accenture, Bajaj Corp, Sterlite Power, Coca-Cola, Procetris India, Whirlpool India, TATA CliQ, Raymond, Tata Steel, Vara United, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sennheiser, FEI Cargo.. to name a few.

Talescope Business Media recently concluded India Tech Conclave, Retail Leadership Workshop and India SCM Leadership Summit with participation from across the industry leaders and solution providers.