2nd Annual ACS Industry Symposium to be held in Mumbai

Discussions will be held on global challenges and recent advances in biologics and biosimilars
The American Chemical Society (ACS) will organise the 2nd Annual ACS Industry Symposium in Mumbai on December 14 and 15, 2017. The symposium promises to attract significant interest from leading practitioners and scientists for discussions, on healthcare-related challenges, new developments in biologics, immunotherapy, protein design and protein chemistry and connect with academic and industrial scientists around the globe.
Keynote presenters from the US, Canada, China, India, Switzerland and Germany will lead two days of talks on the theme is ‘Global Challenges and Recent Advances in Biologics and Biosimilars’. Topics to be covered include drugs of interest, approval and post-approval challenges, economic fluctuations, regulatory issues, assays, and more.
The confirmed speakers include, Ranjan Chakrabarti, United States Pharmacopeia (USP), India; Virginia W Cornish, Columbia University, USA; Priti Hegde, Genentech, USA; Donald Hilvert, ETH Zürich, Switzerland; Harish Iyer, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, India; Krishna Kumar, Tufts University, USA; Sunit Maity, Zumutor Biologics, Inc, USA; Dhananjay Patankar, Syngene International, India; Peter Seeberger, Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, Germany; Peter Senter, Seattle Genetics, USA; Molly Shoichet, University of Toronto, Canada and Ming-Wei Wang, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China.
Delegates will have opportunities to network, connect and collaborate with a vast number of ACS members, pharma and biotech experts and other industry practitioners and scientists in the field and hear from leading biopharmaceutical scientists around the globe including the US, Canada, China, India, Switzerland and Germany.
Access sessions on topics relevant to new drug targets, antibody-based therapeutics, cytokine, chemokine, peptide and protein conjugation strategies and more will be held.