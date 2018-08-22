26th AGM of IDMA held in Chennai

Announcement was made on 70th IPC which is scheduled to be held at Amity University Campus, Noida on December 21-23, 2018.
The 26th Annual General Meeting of Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association (IDMA), Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Kerala State Board (TNPKSB) was recently held in Chennai. A delegation from New Delhi having Atul Nasa, Organising Secretary, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of 70th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) and Dr Vijay Bhalla, Treasurer, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of 70th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) participated in the event.
J Jayaseelan, Chairman – IDMA TNPKSB, in his inaugural address welcomed all the executives and members present in the meeting. SV Veerramani, Immediate Past National President and CMD –Fourrts (India) Laboratories introduced and recognised all the national executive committee members present in the meeting with shawls and mementos.
Deepnath Roychoudhury, National President, IDMA, in his well defined deliberation discussed on various developments affecting the Indian pharma industry, be it regulatory compliances, pricing policies, fixed dose combinations, genericisation, APIs, export, institutional business etc. Daara B Patel, Secretary General, IDMA, Mumbai thanked all the members for sparing their valuable time to participate in the meeting.
Atul Nasa, Controlling & Licensing Authority, Drugs Control Department, Delhi and Organising Secretary, 70th IPC gave a presentation on 70th IPC scheduled on December 21-23, 2018 at Amity University Campus, Noida. He informed the house that Dilip Shanghavi is the President of 70th IPC and we are expecting a huge quality participation from industry and academia. Nasa informed the house that Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder President, AMITY Group of Institution and RC Juneja, Chairman, Mankind Pharma are the chief patrons.
He said, “We all are working under the guidance of BR Sikri, who is Chairman of the 70th IPC. The theme of the conference is Pharma Vision: Indian Pharma Industry – A Global Leader. We are expecting maximum participation from pharma industry. The scientific programme for the conference are designed on the theme of the conference.”
Nasa requested all the participants to register themselves for the congress as early as possible and support such a mega event.
Dr Sanjoy Mitra, MD, SMSRC, Kolkata, in his exemplary interaction on ‘Prescription trends in the face of recent developments in the Pharma Industry’ shared his data analytics on current issues like NLEM, Generics, GST, FDC and new drug launches. In his summary, he concluded that building brands with individualistic strengths will be the right step form sustaining in the market place without any adversity due to Governmental policies.
The meeting concluded with the celebration of birthday of Veerramani, Immediate Past National President and CMD –Fourrts (India) Laboratories.