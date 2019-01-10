25th edition of ‘CII Partnership Summit’ to be held in Mumbai

Cadila Pharmaceuticals to be premium partner of the summit that will see global leaders deliberate on economic policy and future trends
The 25th edition of the CII Partnership Summit is all set to kick off from January 12-13, 2019 in Mumbai. With Cadila Pharmaceuticals as its premium partner this year, the global platform will facilitate dialogue, debate, deliberation and engagement among Indian and global leaders on economic policy and future business trends.
While the summit will be inaugurated by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President, India and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, it will see big names such as Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Eng Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Ministry of Economy, UAE, HE Kim Hyun Chong, Minister of Trade, Republic of Korea, H E Neeza Imad, Minister of State for Economic Development, Maldives, Dr Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall and Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group among many others as key speakers.