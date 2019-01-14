20th edition of ACREX INDIA 2019 to be held in Mumbai

The event will witness participation from more than 25 countries
Acrex India 2019 is gearing up for its 20th Edition in Mumbai from February 28 to March 2, 2019. The flagship event of ISHRAE – Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers and Co-organised by NürnbergMesse India. ACREX India, has been able to successfully created a unique a platform and launch pad for potential business-enabling collaborations in the HVAC & R sector.
The upcoming edition of ACREX India promises to focus on the following themes – Building Automation (BMS) and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and is expected to have more than 500 exhibitors and participation from major global players across 25 countries.
ACREX India emphasises on the fact that the Indian consumer market is ever growing and so is its infrastructure. With the HVAC & R industry benefiting from this growth, thereby making India a consumer market to be reckoned with and a destination that attracts many international companies to exhibit their products and technologies in the HVAC & R sector.
The event will witness participation from more than 25 countries including Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine and the US.
At ACREX 2019, visitors can gain access to insightful seminars and workshops by the subject matter experts in their respective fields. The topics will range from energy efficiency, healthy buildings, indoor air quality, refrigerants, to IoT, apart from engaging sessions from international Associations – US Green Building Council, REHVA (Federation of European Heating, Ventilating and Air-conditioning Associations), CEEW (Council On Energy, Environment and Water)s, AAR (Association of Ammonia Refrigeration), IAQA (Indoor Air Quality Association) & ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers).
“In addition to being the feast to the eyes, ACREX India 2019 team has put together a string of workshops and technical seminars that bring the enhancement of knowledge element for the visitors. They will have access to attending high quality workshops and seminars on topics that are related to the current trends and practices of the HVAC & R field,” said C Subramanium, National President, ISHRAE.
Commenting on the opportunities that ACREX India offers, Sonia Prashar, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director, NuernbergMesse India, “The Indian HVAC &R market is quickly racing towards a size of more than $7,500 million in the next five years making it imperative for every manufacturer in the international market to vie for a space in the Indian sub-continent. ACREX India 2019 creates a valuable platform for all connected to the HVAC & R industry to reach relevant stakeholders and decision makers.”