16th BioAsia 2019 kicks off with industry stalwarts from India and abroad

Governor of Telangana launches state government’s vaccine skilling programme for students to encourage professionals in the industry at the ongoing three-day event
With the intent to strengthen a robust ecosystem for lifesciences, biotech and healthcare enterprises, Telangana State Governor E S L Narasimhan recently inaugurated the three-day 16th Edition BioAsia 2019 – Asia’s largest biotechnology and life-sciences forum to be held in Hyderabad. Bearing the theme “Life Sciences 4.0 – Disrupt the Disruption”, BioAsia 2019 is focused on healthcare being re-imagined as a result of technological disruption. The event has over the years emerged as the most pre-eminent technology and bio-business convention in Asia for life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.
Narasimhan also launched the vaccine skilling programme of Telangana Government for promoting skilled professionals and help the industry grow. One of its kind in the country, in the first stage, 30 students have been selected who will be put into a 100-hours training programme on vaccines and biologics. The students will be trained by Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and will be absorbed into the fast-growing industry with high demand for skilled workforce post successful completion of their training.
During the inauguration, the organising committee of BioAsia 2019 presented the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award 2019 to Dr Don W Cleveland of the University of California. This award is in recognition of the pioneering work he has done in cancer genetics. He is also the winner of the Breakthrough Prize for Life Sciences 2018, which is regarded as the “Oscar of Science”.
“Over the years, BioAsia has been instrumental in promoting India as a key player in the global healthcare, life sciences and biotechnology industries. At this eminent platform, I am happy and privileged to announce Telangana Life Sciences Grid, through which the state government of Telangana intends to deliver its extensive support for every individual in life sciences sector in every aspect ranging from capital, infrastructure, government approvals, improving skills and expanding connects. We are glad that this initiative is first in its kind that will enable life sciences sector to achieve its $100-billion potential in accelerated mode. Over the course of next six months, we will form focussed working groups and prepare the detailed strategy for the Telangana life sciences grid,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principle Secretary – Industries and Commerce & IT, Government of Telangana.
The Governor also inaugurated the international exhibition wherein around a number of corporates and 75 selected start-ups are exhibiting their innovative works and developments from the field of technology, pharma and biotechnology over the three days.
Commenting on the key aspects of this edition, Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, Government of Telangana and CEO, BioAsia, said, “In its journey of 16 years, BioAsia has been the torchbearer of developments in the fields of biotechnology and life sciences, not just in India but across the Asian region. With each passing year, BioAsia is growing in stature and size, and the presence of such stalwarts from across the world testifies this fact.”
This edition will have participation of more than 1,700 delegates from industry, governmental authorities, academia and start-ups representing over 50 countries with around 100 high-profile speakers and 700 corporates. The event will bring around 100 eminent speakers from across the globe, with some of the best minds and leaders from their fields, including Professor Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India; Dr Don Cleveland, Ludwig Cancer Research, University of California, San Diego (Breakthrough Prize for Life Sciences 2018); Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India; Dr S Eswara Reddy, DCGI, CDSCO; KT Rama Rao, Working President, TRS; Badhri Srinivasan – Head, Global Development Operations – Novartis; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures; Thomas Arista, Deputy Director, USFDA; Kurt Stoeckli, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Glenmark Pharma; Glenn Saldanha, CMD, Glenmark Pharma; Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; Karenann Terrell, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, GSK, UK; Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare, USA; Atanu Roy, CIO, Sun Pharma and Sangita Reddy, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals, to name a few.