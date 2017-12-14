11th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India 2017 witnesses 20 per cent increase in number of attendees

550+ exhibitors from 40 countries took part in the event
UBM India’s 11th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India 2017 proved to be a success with an expanded exhibition platform, enhanced bespoke programmes catering to different segments of the domain, much needed networking opportunities, and key industry analysis. The event held at two venues in Mumbai – MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Bombay Exhibition Centre, witnessed 550+ exhibitors, showing an increase of 20 per cent in the number of attendees over last year and representing 40 countries.
The CphI &P-MEC India expo got off to a flying start with an inauguration that occurred first at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex in the presence of an august gathering of industry leaders including Satish Wagh, Chairman, Chemexcil; Jime Essink, CEO, UBM Asia; Aasif Khan, Director, Fabtech Technologies; Rajendra Khimsaria, Director, Khimsaria Associates; Khaja Nizamuddin, Director, Pharmapack Packaging Equipment; Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India; and Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, UBM India, along with other key dignitaries.
The key companies that exhibited at the 2017 edition of the signature show included Aurobindo Pharma, Granules India, Hetero Labs, Signet Chemical Corporation, DKSH India, Morepen Laboratories, NV Organics amongst others. On the other hand, some of the leading companies such as West Pharmaceuticals Packaging India, Cadmach Machinery Co, Brothers Pharmamach (I), NPM Machinery, Jekson Vision, ACG Worldwide Solid Dosage Consumables and Machinery, Ace Technologies & Packaging Systems, Fabtech Technologies International, Jagson Engineers, Bosch Limited, Agilent, Food & Pharma Specialities, amongst others, exhibited at P-MEC.
Alongside the expo, UBM India launched the second edition of the India Pharma Week (IPW), an attractive platter of more than 10 trend-setting events, that had debuted last year to celebrate the 10 years of CPhI & P-MEC in India. Focussing on the pillars of business, knowledge, leadership, innovation, recognition and networking in the pharma domain, the IPW included a plant visit, Pharma Leaders’ Golf, Pre-Connect Congress, Women in Pharma, the India Pharma Awards & Networking Evening, a closed door CEO Round Table, and many more engagements. The IPW has transformed the CPhI & P-MEC exhibition from a wall-bound show to an all-encompassing mecca of new trends, industry deals and insights.
The 5th edition of the India Pharma Awards received more than 270 nominations from over 145 companies this year, revealing a growth of over 35 per cent.