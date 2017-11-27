11th edition of CPhI & P-MEC India 2017 kickstarts in Mumbai

This year’s marquee event has more than 1,500 + exhibitors, 40 + countries’ participation
UBM India, India’s leading B2B exhibition organiser saw the launch of the grand 11th edition of the signature event, CPhI & P-MEC India 2017, one of the world’s leading pharma networking expos. The marquee expo is being held at two venues in Mumbai – MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (November 27 to 29) and Bombay Exhibition Centre (November 28 to 30).
This year’s marquee event has more than 1,500 + exhibitors, 40 + countries’ participation. The inauguration of CphI-P-MEC 2017 was held at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex today in the presence of an august gathering of industry leaders including Satish Wagh, Chairman, Chemexcil, Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, UBM India, Jime Essink, CEO, UBM Asia, Aasif Khan, Director, Fabtech Technologies, Rajendra Khimsaria, Director, Khimsaria Associates, Khaja Nizamuddin, Director, Pharmapack Packaging Equipment, Yogesh Mudras, MD, UBM India and other key dignitaries
Alongside the expo, UBM India launched the second edition of the India Pharma Week (IPW). Focussing on the pillars of business, knowledge, leadership, innovation, recognition and networking in the pharma domain, the IPW includes a plant visit, Pharma Leaders’ Golf, Pre-Connect Congress, Women in Pharma – Power Breakfast, the India Pharma Awards, Networking Evening, a closed door CEO Roundtable and many more activities.
The key companies exhibiting in the 2017 edition at CPhI include Aurobindo Pharma, Granules India, Hetero Labs, Signet Chemical Corporation, DKSH India, Morepen Laboratories, NV Organics amongst others. On the other hand, some of the leading companies such as West Pharmaceuticals Packaging India, Cadmach Machinery Co, Brothers Pharmamach (I), NPM Machinery, Jekson Vision, ACG Worldwide Solid Dosage Consumables and Machinery, Ace Technologies & Packaging Systems, Fabtech Technologies International, Jagson Engineers, Bosch, Agilent, Food & Pharma Specialities amongst others will exhibit at P-MEC.
Speaking at the inauguration of CPhI & P-MEC India 2017, Mudras said, “India is among the fastest-growing pharma markets in the world and has established itself as a global manufacturing and research hub. A large raw material base and the availability of a skilled workforce give the industry a definite competitive advantage over other countries. A platform like CPhI & P-MEC India provides a most comprehensive industry platform for every company that deals with pharmaceuticals in India. This year too, we have the expo held at two venues, commencing at BKC today. CPhI and P-MEC India is widely used as a barometer of Pharma’s overall health in India. Being the only platform that brings together Indian and global companies, the mammoth expo is a strong event reflecting and enhancing the value of the prosperous pharma industry.”