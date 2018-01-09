11th Annual Conference of ISCR will be held in Bengaluru

The two-day event from January 19 to 20, will bring together different stakeholders across the clinical research continuum on a common platform
The 11th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) will be held in Bengaluru from January 19 to 20, 2018. Collaborative Clinical Research for Better Patient Outcomes will be the theme for the event. The two-day event will focus on bringing together different stakeholders across the clinical research continuum on a common platform to deliberate on the future that the clinical research fraternity in India needs to take in an improved regulatory environment.
Stakeholders will meet and deliberate on opportunities to learn, partner and collaborate while strengthening the ethical conduct of clinical research and creating better outcomes for patients. Around 400-500 clinical research professionals are expected to attend the event.
Leading up to the annual conference, five pre-conference workshops have been scheduled for the clinical researcher fraternity and medical and pharma students on January 17 and 18. These workshops will focus on principles of evidence based medicine and its applicability in India, career opportunities in clinical research and associated fields, pharmacovigilance (PV) audits and inspections, role of clinical pharmacology in drug discovery and development and risk based monitoring in clinical trials.