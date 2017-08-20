Pharma has highest number of digital primes: India Digital Health Report 2017

The report by D Yellow Elephant analysed 160 India-based companies across four verticals – pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment, diagnostics and hospitals

More than half of the pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in India – multi-national and domestic – have a placeholder presence on digital platforms, and are failing to actively engage with their stakeholders, the ‘India Digital Health Report 2017’ by D Yellow Elephant, revealed.

The report analysed 160 India-based companies across four verticals – pharma, medical devices and equipment, diagnostics and hospitals. The companies were studied on 12 key digital and social parameters – websites, apps, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Google+, Blogger, Pinterest, Flickr, Instagram and Tumblr.

Based on presence, engagement, response, and consumer followership, companies are segregated into three categories – digital primes (the torch-bearers), aspirants (gradually moving up on the digital curve) and onlookers (silent observers).

Findings reveal that only 14 per cent companies emerged as digital primes. 54 per cent companies qualify as digital aspirants while the remaining 32 per cent fall under the category of digital onlookers.

Of the four industry verticals, pharma accounts for the highest number of digital primes (22 per cent). medical devices and equipment and diagnostics have maximum digital aspirants, with 71 per cent of the surveyed companies maintaining digital presence but lagging in engagement.

Apollo Diagnostics takes the overall top spot with a score of 70, followed by GE Healthcare with 65.5 and Pfizer with 65 points. Amongst hospitals, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital leads with 56 points.

LinkedIn enjoys the maximum presence with 91 per cent players having a dedicated page, but only 11 per cent companies actively engaging on the platform. Facebook is the second most preferred platform with 90 per cent presence rate, followed by Twitter and YouTube.

The long-term aim of this report is to outline the digital integration required at all steps of a patient’s journey, from searching for symptomatic information, HCP interaction, diagnosis, treatment and follow ups.