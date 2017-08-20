CAMS partners with hCue

The partnership will help pharmacy retailers and distributors file and reconcile their tax returns and make them compliant with the current GST regulations

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a leading and integral part of Indian financial infrastructure co-owned by NSE Strategic Investment Corporation, HDFC Group and Acycs has engaged with India’s leading healthcare technology company hCue to help pharmacy retailers and distributors file and reconcile their tax returns and make them compliant with the current GST regulations.

hCue Pharmacy Software and Clinic Management System seamlessly plug into CAMS integrated GST Platform, GST easy which would help healthcare professionals file GST with a single click.

Commenting on this engagement, Ravi Kiran of CAMS said, “CAMS GST easy enables organisations to seamlessly comply with Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Being a GSP and an Application Service Provider (ASP), GST easy provides features that enable hassle-free uploading and submission of data. The cloud-based technology platform is scalable with the ability to address taxpayer having one or more registration as well as companies with multiple subsidiaries. The system is built to give users a single view of tax with actionable insights and dashboard embedded.”

hCue-CAMS platform will be a full suite solution to meet the needs of all the relevant players in the Healthcare ecosystem like pharmacy retailers, distributors and the clinics (wherever GST is applicable). The pharmacists and clinics using hCue-CAMS platform can create GST compliant sales and purchase invoices from day one of the GST regime, reconcile their GST forms, reduce working capital, have access to all the analytics and dashboards easily from their mobile apps.

“Through regular interactions with our customers, we observed that a lot of them were concerned and unaware about the various aspects of GST. On a war footing, we then decided to partner with CAMS to provide a seamless solution for pharmacy retailers and distributors to file and reconcile their tax returns,” said Vijay Thirumalai, Co-Founder, hCue.