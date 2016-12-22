Weber Marking Systems introduces XB4JET

The XB4JET of Weber Marking Systems is a controller which can drive ink jet print heads for product identification. The XB4JET can control both thermal and piezoelectric print heads.

The XB4JET permit a wide range of print images on products, i.e. product descriptions, graphics, quantities, best before dates, barcodes and serial number.

Print layouts can be created with the included iDesign software and can send via network connection or USB interface or USB stick to the XB4JET.

Functions of XB4JET Advanced

Print speed up to 90m/min with 300dpi, counter, date with best before, variable input, 2D barcodes, 2m print length, data backup with USB-Stick, interface functions, data base connection.

Functions XB4JET Pro

Like XB4JET Advanced extra it provides Hi-Speed adjustable with print speed up to 240 m/min with 300 dpi, up to 6m text length, password protection, DB-Print software.

The XB4JET control systems will be delivered as advanced version standard. If the requirements exceed the scope of services of the advanced version, an upgrade with costs to the Pro version is available.

Contact Details:

Office No.11, “GIRNAR”,

S. V. Road, Opp Police Station,

Dahisar(E), Mumbai – 400 068. India.

Mob: +91 9820509630/+91 7738536663

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]