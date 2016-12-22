‘We recorded a growth of around 15% last fiscal’

Ritvik V Saraf, MD, REMI Group, speaks about his company’s offerings for the pharma sector and its growth plans, in an interaction with Express Pharma

Give us an overview about REMI Laboratory Instruments and its growth

Ritvik V Saraf

REMI is a well-known brand with the scientific and healthcare community in India for more than 50 years. It is a pioneer in supplying innovative products that are import substitutes thereby helping the nation save precious foreign exchange. We were the first in India to manufacture table top centrifuges, laboratory and magnetic stirrers, high speed (20000 RPM) centrifuges, refrigerated centrifuges, blood bank centrifuge for component separation, CE marking for table top centrifuges, mixers and shakers and biggest top entry agitator in India for fluid mixing.

REMI has been exporting its products to more than 50 countries globally. We participate in international exhibitions and trade shows to increase our presence and keep ourselves abreast with the changing technology, customer requirements and new product introductions.

How has REMI Laboratory Instruments contributed in the growth/ success story of the Indian pharma industry?

The Indian pharma sector is expected to reach $20 billion in 2015 -2016, In order to facilitate such an exponential growth, the pharma sector needs constant supply of state of the art products which are technologically advanced and quality driven. REMI has been catering to the pharma industry for over 50 years; we always strive to be at par with global standards with respect to technology, ingenuity and innovation. Whether it be testing, storing, freezing or mixing, our products are reliable and help pharma companies go about their daily operations smoothly and efficiently.

What are the advantages of your products? How good are they in comparison with your competitors?

REMI are pioneers in the laboratory and healthcare industry. Our products are reliable, safe, user friendly and performance oriented. We, at REMI, believe in our core values of providing quality products to our customers, we leave no stone unturned in designing, manufacturing and delivering quality products to our customers.

How much revenue did your company generate in the last fiscal? What percentage of your revenue came from the Indian market?

REMI is constantly growing and improving year by year. We recorded a growth of around 15 per cent last fiscal and we expect to grow even more next year. Our habit of improving our products without compromising on quality is what sets us apart and helps us increase our revenue.

We have upgraded our product range this year with new and innovative products. We have also recently launched REMI Healthcare Division. The healthcare division will primarily focus on providing quality products to diagnostics centres, pathology labs, blood banks hospitals, clinical and medical research institutions etc.

EP News Bureau