Phasefocus continues expansion in Asia with appointment of Chinese distributor

Phasefocus continues to increase its global international profile with the appointment of Nuohai Life Sciences as the company’s exclusive distributor for mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Nuohai Life Sciences will provide sales, service and technical support for the Livecyte Cell Imaging System throughout the region, building on their reputation for introducing innovative new technologies for the life science industry into the Chinese market.

Livecyte is a unique quantitative label free cell analysis system which delivers continuous tracking and analysis of individual cells within large populations. The versatile imaging system requires only low level illumination, creating a more natural experimental environment enabling users to gain a realistic and comprehensive understanding of cell behaviour.

With headquarters in Shanghai, in addition to eight local offices, Nuohai Life Sciences employs a team of highly trained scientific staff enabling them to provide both technical and commercial support in their home market.

Wei Zhu, Director, Tianyi Consulting who represented Nuohai in the discussion with Phasefocus, commented, “The addition of Livecyte to the Nuohai portfolio supplements our existing range of Live Cell imaging systems allowing us to provide a comprehensive selection of experimental and research equipment to meet the growing needs of the research community. We are delighted to have been appointed as the Phasefocus distributor and the opportunities this brings to provide our customers with the best possible solution to address their imaging needs.”

Dr Martin Humphry, CEO, Phasefocus added, “China is an important strategic market for any company and the fact that Nuohai Life Sciences is a well-established supplier of cell imaging products into the life sciences industry here made them a natural choice as the Livecyte distributor. Their extensive network of contacts in the Chinese academic world will introduce Livecyte to a whole new audience, driving product awareness and translating into unit sales and revenue growth.”