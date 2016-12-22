Neelikon upgrades its laboratories

Neelikon has recently made improvements at its factory in Dhatav, near Mumbai.

–

They are:

Customer support laboratory – To assist customers with their formulation request, Neelikon has added a customer laboratory of approx. 2000 square feet with additional emphasis to make colour cosmetic products in-house like foundation, concealer, lipstick, lip gloss, eye liner, mascara etc.

Instrumentation laboratory – Neelikon has added further two High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometer (ICP-OES) and 1 Gas Chromatography (GC)to its existing instrumentation laboratory in keeping with increasing sales of the legislated colours for cosmetics, pharma and food.

New blending and processing plant – The company has built up a new blending and processing unit as per cGMP requirement with clean air system with air control of 100000 units to support business of value added colours like blends, dispersions etc.

Contact Details:

Neelikon Food Dyes And Chemicals

D-8, Everest, 5th Floor,

Pandit MM Malaviya Marg,

Tardeo Circle,

Mumbai – 400 034

Email: [email protected]