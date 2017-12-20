Home / IPC / Kruss, Germany develops digital density meters with U-tube oscillators

By EP News Bureau on December 20, 2017
In close cooperation with industry and science, Kruss, Germany has developed digital density meters with U-tube oscillators that best meet the requirements in terms of accuracy, speed, required sample volume and ease of integration into the manufacturing  process.

The DS7000 density meters are available in two versions – DS7700 and DS7800. Their only difference lies in the measuring accuracy; all other characteristics are identical. The devices are very robust, compact and yet precise and suitable for nearly all liquids, emulsions, pastes etc. thanks to the chemical-resistant parts made of borosilicate glass and PTFE that are in contact with the sample.

The samples are supplied manually via syringe, semi-automatically via peristaltic pump or fully automatically via autosampler. Highly viscous samples are usually supplied with a syringe; low-viscous to slightly viscous samples can also be supplied with a peristaltic pump or an autosampler. The company provides suitable density meter sets for any working method and any type of sample that include all the required accessories from tube sets to nozzles and adaptors to splash guards for the manual supply of aggressive substances.

The user can also choose between two measurement methods: the measurement with a manual measurement time input and an optimised measurement time thanks to automatic stability recognition. The devices will always require a sample volume of less than 1 ml. The U-tube oscillator is cleaned by rinsing it with the appropriate medium supplied with a syringe or peristaltic pump. Just one keystroke is needed to have the drying unit eliminate all liquid residues. The drying unit DS7060 with its 3/2-way valve allows for a fully automatic drying. The density meters feature a self-explanatory, well-arranged user interface, which makes it easy even for non-expert personnel to operate the device. A state-of-the-art TFT display ensures a clear, bright representation of all the information. The integrated touch-screen tops off the convenient user experience.

Advantages

  • Intuitive operation via touch-screen display
  • Optional user administration with two authorisations
  • Any number of freely configurable methods
  • Predefined scales (density, relative density, brix, concentration of alcohol and sulphuric acid)
  • Any number of freely definable scales with conversions based on tables or formulas
  • Requires only a small sample volume
  • Measurements of highly viscous or very problematic samples
  • Sample supply via syringe, peristaltic pump or autosampler
  • Efficient Peltier temperature control
  • Manual measurement time input or optimised measure- ment time thanks to automatic stability recognition
  • Multiple measurements with averaging
  • Interfaces for the convenient transfer of measured values
  • Compliance with GMP/GLP, 21 CFR Part 11 etc.
  • IQ/OQ/PQ by A.KRÜSS Optronic or one of our certified service partners
  • Service, maintenance, calibration and adjustment on site
  • A strong performance package
  • Flexible data export
  • Complete documentation of measured values
  • Intelligent user administration
  • Unlimited number of methods
  • Compliance with global standards
  • Fast, reliable measurement
  • Easy filling and cleaning

Contact Details:
Labchrom Scientific
253, Udyog Bhavan,
Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East)
Mumbai – 400063,
Maharashtra (India)
Tel: +91 22 26851182/ 83
Fax: +91 22 26851183
Email: mail@labchrom.com

