Kleantech Engineering Systems launches largest manufacturing for cleanroom technology

Kleantech Engineering Systems, established in 2008, is a fully stabilised company and has completed 100 pharma projects for formulation, bulk drugs and API, etc. It has also executed projects for electronic industries, food industries, etc. Kleantech has an in-house capability for designing and executing any size of projects in a short period.

Kleantech Engineering Systems has recently launched India’s largest manufacturing unit for turnkey air conditioning, refrigeration, ventilation and bio-cleanroom applications in Karnataka, 110 kms from Hyderabad International Airport.

The company is into the manufacturing of cleanroom equipment and all types of cleanrooms, sandwiched type of prefabricated panels, doors, air handling units, Dx units, cold storage, SS cleanroom furnitures, electrical control panels, HEPA Filters and pre filters, fine filters, microvee- filters. All equipment and accessories are made in the factory and since there is no relying on other suppliers, hence the execution of project becomes more faster.

The company is also instrumental in providing services for cleanrooms. The products and services meet the requirements of food, pharmaceutical and electronic industries.

Further, it also provides turnkey solutions for clean room applications at its current manufacturing units, located at Vasai (E) Palghar (Maharashtra) and Karnataka.

The company is also into designing and commissioning of cleanroom HVAC projects, modular clean room systems for pharma and other allied industries. Backed by a team of professionals, Kleantech Engineering Systems also assist or clients in the preparation of facility layout and process equipment validation. Support of diligent professionals and high-tech amenities help to provide most reliable solution to its clients.

Currently, the company has an annual turnover of Rs 40-50 crores and it is expecting a 50 per cent growth in 2016-2017. The products and services are reliable and are availed by electronic, food and pharma industries. Kleantech Engineering Systems is a client-centric organisation.

Kleantech Engineering Systems has a large network of clients in India and abroad. Apart from India, its clients are located in North Africa, East/Middle Africa, South/ West Africa, the Middle East and South America. Due to a continuous support of its professionals, the company is expecting an exponential growth in the near future.

The manufacturing units have large production capacity and helps in meeting the bulk requirements of its clients.

Today, the cleanroom technology and HVAC and its built products have witnessed an increasing and continuous growth all over the world.

