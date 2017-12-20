Ideal Cures’ INSTACOAT 4G bags recognition

The company bags an award in ‘Excellence in R&D – Development of new product/technology’ category at India Pharma Awards 2017

Ideal Cures’ INSTACOAT 4G was declared the winner at India Pharma Awards 2017 for ‘Excellence in R&D – Development of new product/ technology.’ INSTACOAT 4G innovation is credit to innovation by indigenous scientists at Ideal Cures, with two research and development centres.

Suresh Pareek, MD, Ideal Cures said, “INSTACOAT 4G was formulated with the aim of supporting customer expectations to push the productivity levels and giving them advantages that they wanted to fathom. INSTACOAT 4G can be reconstituted at 35 per cent solids, resulting in significantly reducing the carbon footprint, making it a stand-apart environmentally friendly product. With a massive reduction in coating process time, the pharma industry saves on energy consumption costs, triples production output, gets the advantage of moisture barrier properties and reduces their machine occupancy times delaying capital costs.”

This sustainable idea, planned and executed over a period of two years, INSTACOAT 4G is here to deliver for the present and the future for a long time to come. Maximising the potential of batch and continuous coaters, various pharma and allied businesses have successfully commercialised this innovation globally.