HP India showcases labels and packaging advancements with HP Indigo WS6800 digital press

Skanem Interlabels India chooses HP INDIGO WS6800 digital press to meet their growing digital printing needs

HP India recently showcased the HP Indigo WS6800 digital press including the recent labels and packaging advancements at Label Expo 2016. Also showcased were advanced automated colour management tools, new HP Indigo ElectroInks, upgrade packages, software enhancements for mass customisation amongst others. These new innovations allow more customers to capitalise on the growing digital opportunity in a market which is achieving double digit per cent page growth year over year. HP also announced the installation of HP Indigo WS6800 digital press at Skanem Interlabels India, at their Mumbai facility.

Sharing some of the success stories of key Indian brands who have innovated in labels and packaging with HP’s Indigo technology, A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo and Inkjet Web Press, Graphics Solutions Business, HP India said, “The consumer market is changing rapidly with proliferation of products, which leads to shorter and shorter run lengths. A research report from POPAI indicates that 76 per cent of retail purchases are made at the store. This brings a battle of brands to the shelf of a super market. The packaging of the product should enable the brand to stand out of the shelf. Packaging decoration and functionality can be tremendously improved by digital packaging. On demand packaging is turning out to be a great saviour for brands that needs faster time to market and to differentiate from the growing competition. These three factors are the basic reasons for the huge increase in the demand of digital printing. We are seeing the digital printed labels and packaging growing at a very high pace and our customer base in India is executing more and more innovative projects.”

On second day of the Label Expo 2016, HP announced the installation of the HP Indigo WS6800 digital press at Skanem Interlabels India – one of India’s leading labels and packaging converters; at its Mumbai facility. Skanem Interlabels India is a repeat customer of HP and installed the first HP Indigo press–HP Indigo WS4500 digital press in 2011. To address the mounting pressure and the need to meet the growing volume, Skanem Interlabels India decided to install HP Indigo WS6800 digital press – HP’s flagship solution for labels and packaging applications, further strengthening their trust and partnership on HP Indigo digital printing technology.

Sharing his thoughts on the installation, H Venkataraman, MD, Skanem Interlabels India said, “Skanem Interlabels has been the pioneer in adopting the HP Indigo technology for producing self-adhesive labels and building a successful business model around the Indigo technology. The HP Indigo WS6800 digital press boosts our capacity and at the same time improves efficiency with inline priming and spectrophotometer. We believe that the HP Indigo WS6800 digital press will enable us to offer a tremendous brand development opportunity for our customers while also helping us increase the production capacity to cater to a larger set of customers. We would also like to thank HP for the support provided to us throughout this journey, working as a close partner to make our business successful. This is one of the key reasons for us to repose our faith in HP.”

EP News Bureau