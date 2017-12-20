Fire rated shutters: The unsung heroes of fire safety

Fire shutters play a vital role in fire safety of buildings and industrial premises. Their correct specifications, installation and use is paramount to the safety of all those who use the facility.

Fire shutters are the unsung heroes of the fire safety because mostly they are work like any other doors. However, if fire breaks out, a fire shutter must fulfill its role as an engineered safety device, in order to hold back the spread of fire and smoke and to save lives and property.

Fire rated doors/ shutters are applied in various places such as industrial, commercial, institutional, and retail projects where fire protection is required. We take fire shutters for granted. We need to regularly check that all parts continue to function correctly without compromise.

We expect a jobbing builder or small contractor to be able to install a complex engineered fire safety device. What he doesn’t realise is all the components will be able to work together in an event of a fire. Certified fire shutters with proper fitting is necessary to avoid any damage to property and lives.

Fire shutters/ doors by Gandhi Automations are engineered carefully with the below features:

Auto closing mechanism

Fire doors/ shutters designed by Gandhi Automations are equipped with fusible link mechanism. Upon sensing a temperature of 74°C, the fusible link mechanism releases the brake of the motor and allows it to descend by gravity.

The operating system can be directly wired for activation by fire alarm system or smoke detectors.

Sturdy construction

Fire doors/ shutters are constructed from cold rolled Galvalume/ Galvanised Steel/ Stainless Steel laths with a minimum thickness of 0.9 mm. The interlocked profiles are securely held using specially designed profile ends, which act as a curtain alignment system thus eliminating lateral movement of the profiles.

Fire shutters/ doors designed by Gandhi Automations can resist fire upto four hours. Gandhi and Warringtonfire (Australia) which comply with BS 476: Part 22: 1987 standards for stability and integrity for up to four hours.

Maintenance

Frequent inspection/ maintenance of the components are of utmost importance. At Gandhi Automations maintenance team checks that all parts continue to function correctly without compromise.

