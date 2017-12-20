D2L lays foundation for major global expansion

Appoints Marcus Bergler as its Vice President Global Sales

Marcus Bergler

Bengaluru-based KOL data analytics firm, D2L Pharma Research Solutions, working in healthcare and pharma domain, has appointed Marcus Bergler as its Vice President Global Sales. D2L has recently been recognised as one of the 25 fastest growing technology consultant companies in India and is now recognised as the KOL Leader in the domain. With the hiring of Marcus Bergler, D2L lays the foundation for a major leap and global expansion.

Bergler is a globally recognised expert in KOL analytics and recently served as General Manager Europe for Veeva’s KOL business unit. He is based in Germany and shall be responsible for sales and marketing of the entire D2L KOL data and services portfolio.

Speaking about the new development, Marcus says, “I am impressed by D2L’s data and technology capabilities to deliver high quality project work as well as full blown enterprise solutions.”

Deepak Harikrishnan,CEO, D2L states, “We are delighted to welcome Bergler to D2L as we expand our client base across the globe. Bergler would play a crucial role in partnering with our clients and to provide them the best value proposition for their needs.”

“Bergler is a strong addition and we welcome him to our team. We are convinced that his broad commercial expertise and network in international business will not only increase our customer acquisition but also help our existing global customers in their strategic needs,” says Dr Sashi Kiran, MD, D2L.