Cyro International acquires PDP Couriers

CRYO International, an Air Liquide group subsidiary specialising in temperature-controlled logistics solutions, has just acquired PDP Couriers, a major player in the customised transport of high value added products for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Based in the UK, PDP Couriers has over 120 employees at 14 locations worldwide. The company generated revenues of approximately €21 million in 2015. PDP Couriers has grown significantly in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia over the past few years.

Safety, punctuality and reliability are key in the transport sector for temperature-sensitive samples and products in the pharma industry, particularly in the clinical research area. PDP Couriers is one of the specialists in this sector with an international presence.

This acquisition is a new phase in the strategy initiated in the past few years by CRYO International, whose goal is to be able to offer its customers innovative and customised temperature-controlled logistics solutions anywhere in the world.

Guy Salzgeber, Senior VP, Europe Industries, and a member of the Air Liquide group’s Executive Committee, commented, “Cryo International illustrates the Group’s intention to seize growth opportunities in adjacent markets. The acquisition of PDP Couriers is very much in line with this approach. We are delighted to welcome these new employees to Air Liquide.”

Cédric Picaud, CEO, CRYO International, added, “With this acquisition we are combining our know-how in CARBOGLACETM and temperature-controlled solutions with a premium logistics service.

EP News Bureau