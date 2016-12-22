Clean room high speed doors by Gandhi Automations

Gandhi Automations provides clean room high speed doors. The doors are best suited for facilities where you need controlled environment. The opening and closing of door is quick enough to separate outside environment and internal facility.
High speed clean room doors designed by Gandhi Automation are engineered carefully with the following features below:-
- Concept of low air permeability in pressurised rooms with positive and negative air pressure
- Designed to fit inside the columns
- Self-supporting construction
- Minimises air leakage
- Can be equipped with transparent PVC horizontal sections or vision windows
- Special side guides to tightly integrate the curtain
- High leak tightness due to the close filling curtain in the guide rails
- High door efficiency with and low permeability values, EN 12426 EN 12427: < 12 m3/m2 h ? 50 PA.
- Control device enclosure in Stainless Steel SS 316
