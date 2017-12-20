Ami Polymer launches Imafit, Imaweld

Imafit is platinum cured silicone hose reinforced with polyester braiding. It has excellent flexibility for pressurised fluid transfer application in pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The products are catered to all pharma and biotech companies in India as well as overseas market. Imafit hose is manufactured under stringent quality parameters to have greater flexibility and minimum bend radius.

Imafit conforms to US FDA 21 CFR 117.2600 Food Grade Standard, USP Class VI and ISO 10993-1. It is certified by ROHS and TSE/BSE Certification (free of animal derived material). It is free of restricted heavy metals and Phthalate/ Bisphenol/ Volatile Plasticiser. Complete validation package available upon request.

Imafit: Platinum cured silicone hose reinforced with polyester braiding

Imafit is manufactured from low volatile grade silicone resin. It is excellent in flexibility and has lot traceability features. It imparts no taste and odour. It is available with SS316 L Tri-Clover end fittings in required length. It is also available in coloured outer layer and custom colour coding. It has flexibility at lower temperature up to -80°C and high heat resistance up to 180°C. It is sterilisable by Autoclave, Ethylene Oxide Gas & Gamma Radiation. Sandwich printing technology in which fine layer of platinum cured silicone is applied over printed hose. It gives permanent print which avoids direct product contact. It can be Laser Etched hoses for permanent identification on outer surface of hoses. It is for ease of On-Product traceability. It is available with Nylon braid reinforcement on request. It is also available with Bi-color coding strips/lining for colour coding based product identification to avoid mix-up while usage on request.

Imaweld: Heat sealable thermoplastic elastomer tube

Imaweld is thermoplastic elastomer opaque tubing designed for fluid transfer in pharma and biotech applications. Imaweld is specially formulated which meets requirement of pharma industries with superiority compare to PVC and silicone.

Imaweld complies with FDA 21 CFR 177.2600, USP Class VI & ISO 10993. It is manufactured and packaged under GMP guidelines in dust free area of ISO 9001 QMS, ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 certified facility. It has heat sealable and weldable. It can be laser etched for traceability. It has excellent flexibility and flex crack resistance. It also has excellent acid and alkali resistance. It’s smooth bore surface to eliminate particle entrapment. It has superior chemical resistance compare to silicone. It is sterilisable by steam, gamma radiation and ethylene oxide. It has custom dimension and length size available. It is also available in transparent colour.

Contact Details:

Ami Polymer

319, Mahesh Indl. Estate,

Opp. Silver Park,

Mira-Bhayander Road,

Mira Road (East),

Thane – 401104,

Maharashtra

Tel: +91 22 28555 107/ 631/ 914

Mob: +91 86910 13935

E-mail: mktg@amipolymer.com

Website: www.amipolymer.com