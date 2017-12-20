69th IPC to be held at Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab

The conference will be a mega event with expected participation of 8000 delegates

69th Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC) will be held at Chitkara University, Rajpura, Punjab from December 22 to 24, 2017. The event will see professionals and academic representatives come together to discuss matters relating to pharmacy with an aim to project the image of pharmacist as a healthcare professional and to create the awareness about the pharmacy and pharmacy profession amongst the public.

The event is supported by Confederation of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India and Pharmexcil.

The theme ‘Skill and Will to Make and Serve Quality Pill’ envisages how pharmacists can play a leading role in the country to promote and realise the vision of healthy India as well as to stimulate discussions and thought process centered around how the country and the pharmacy profession respond to utilise the vision.

The conference will be a mega event with expected participation of 8000 delegates from pharma industry engaged in drug discovery, operation, marketing, students of undergraduate and post graduate institutes across the globe and other professionals. The event will have technical sessions by experts on new drug discovery, industrial pharmaceutical technology, clinical research, pharmaceutical management, pharmaco-economics, nano pharmaceuticals and other recent development. An exhibition and job fair will also be held.

Express Pharma is the media partner of the event.