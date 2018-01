FDD Leaders Handbook featured the leaders in formulation development and drug delivery who are helming India’s journey to become an innovation hub for the pharma industry. It was an endeavour to acknowledge and applaud the scientists and R&D heads who, more often than not, remain unsung heroes despite the starring role they play, be it in the discovery and development of new, better medicines, improving existing ones, or inventing leading-edge technologies for drug delivery

