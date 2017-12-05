Louis Roy, President, OPTEL GROUP bags Quebec Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

The awards recognise aspects such as integrity, leadership, entrepreneurship, vision, as well as the financial performance

Louis Roy, President, OPTEL GROUP, was presented with two Entrepreneur of the Year Awards by EY, the first in the Business Products and Services category, and the second covering the entire province of Quebec. These awards recognise aspects such as integrity, leadership, entrepreneurship, vision, as well as the financial performance.

“If I received these awards today, it’s thanks to the team behind me, who supports my vision and works relentlessly to meet our common goal. The awards are proof that we’re not the only ones who believe in our mission and that the business community supports and encourages us to do what we do best: work towards a more sustainable world for future generations,” declares Roy.

“This cause has always meant a lot to me and it’s the reason I created OPTEL. I wanted to be a socially responsible entrepreneur working for the good of the planet.

At OPTEL, our main goal is to solve problems rather than create them. Our personalised solutions are developed in line with these values and they aim to meet customer needs while protecting consumers as well as the environment,” adds Roy.