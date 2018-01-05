As the new year comes calling, industry experts reflect on the trends which would rule the sector and shape its future

Pharma trends in 2018 and beyond

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/pharma-trends-in-2018-and-beyond/395689/

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/pharma-trends-in-2018-and-beyond/395689/ Tracking biosimilar trends

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/tracking-biosimilar-trends/395679/

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/tracking-biosimilar-trends/395679/ Poised for a strong growth

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/poised-for-a-strong-growth/395677/

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/poised-for-a-strong-growth/395677/ ‘Patients and consumers will be looking for convenient and intuitive packaging formats’ – By Viveka Roychowdhury

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/patients-and-consumers-will-be-looking-for-convenient-and-intuitive-packaging-formats/395675/

– By Viveka Roychowdhury http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/patients-and-consumers-will-be-looking-for-convenient-and-intuitive-packaging-formats/395675/ Digitech: Revolutionising healthcare

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/digitech-revolutionising-healthcare/395673/

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/digitech-revolutionising-healthcare/395673/ Ramping up R&D— Key to success

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/ramping-up-rd-key-to-success/395670/

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/ramping-up-rd-key-to-success/395670/ A new era in pharma business

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/a-new-era-in-pharma-business/395662/

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/a-new-era-in-pharma-business/395662/ ‘Drug manufacturers will turn to solutions that enable decreased coating times’ – By Swati Rana

http://www.expressbpd.com/pharma/cover-story/drug-manufacturers-will-turn-to-solutions-that-enable-decreased-coating-times/395660/