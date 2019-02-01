Reimbursement of plant inspection charges will be very useful – SV Veerramani

SV Veerramani, Managing Director, Fourrts India Laboratories

The revised MAI Scheme offered by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India is indeed most welcome to the pharmaceutical exporters, more so with SMEs. The reimbursement of plant inspection charges will be very useful considering that inspection is regularly carried out by the Ministries of Health of every importing country. Besides, reimbursement for installation of bar-coding for export consignments for SMEs will enthuse them. For all sectors, including SMEs, there is also 50 per cent reimbursement offered for product registration charges of up to ` 2 crore from the current ` 50 lakhs. This will give a boost to pharma exporters, since the number of products registered and the fees for the same are going up substantially.”