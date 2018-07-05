Product launch by Ideal Cures: INSTACOAT QD and INSTACOAT T2F

Audience at FDD Conclave 2018 interacting and checking out the products lauched by Ideal Cures

The final segment on the first day of FDD Conclave was a very interactive and interesting product launch. Suresh Pareek, Managing Director,Ideal Cures and Sanjay Negi, Deputy General Manager – Technical Services, Ideal Cures gave an effective demonstration of how their coating systems, INSTACOAT QD and INSTACOAT T2F enable fast release and thereby increase the efficacy of the drugs. The audience got a chance to check out the benefits of these products first-hand through a small experiment.