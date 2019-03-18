PPL Leadership Awards 2019 honours gamechangers of pharma packaging

It is a one-of-its-kind endeavour to recognise the contributions and achievements of leaders and game changers in the field of packaging

Express Pharma, the leading industry publication from The Indian Express Group, recently organised the second edition of Pharma Packaging and Labelling (PPL) Conclave in Hyderabad, India. A major highlight of the two-day event was the PPL Leadership Awards 2019. It is a one-of-its-kind endeavour to recognise the contributions and achievements of leaders and game changers n the field of packaging.

The second edition of PPL Leadership Awards was presented by West Pharma. 22 packaging professionals were honoured for their contributions towards advancements in pharma packaging to serve multiple purposes, ranging from enhancing patient experience and keeping pace with changing regulatory environments to making products tamper-proof, fight counterfeiting and improving logistics security. Ravi Uday Bhaskar, DG, Pharmexcil was the Chief Guest for the awards.

It started off with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. She welcomed the delegates and explained the rationale behind the initiative. She explained that the PPL Leadership Awards is a celebration of the role of individuals from packaging and labelling departments of reputed pharma institutions and organisations in furthering the pharma industry’s progress through innovation and excellence.

The next speaker, Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation, and Chairperson of PPL Conclave’s Advisory Board and Chair of the Jury for PPL Leadership Awards, explained and elaborated on the methodology of the PPL Leadership Awards and the process of choosing the deserving winners.

Lauding Express Pharma for launching this unique platform for pharma packaging leaders, he said, “PPL Conclave is very close to my heart and I believe it will get bigger and better with each passing year.” He also emphasised that PPL Leadership Awards would continue to acknowledge and honour the pivotal contributions of packaging professionals in the pharma industry.

Subsequently, Roychowdhury, alongwith Bhaskar, presented the awards to the winners. Members of the Advisory Board, AVPS, Gautama Buddha, Packaging Consultant & Guest Faculty, IIP, Rahul Bhargava, Pharma Consultant, and Ashok Bhattacharya, Executive Director, Takeda Pharma joined them in honouring the winners. As a celebration of past, present and future leaders in pharma packaging, the awards were given away in three categories – Stalwarts, Leaders and Rising Stars. The winners were elated and proud at receiving the awards. The evening ended with a networking gala dinner which gave the delegates time to interact and share notes with their peers and colleagues in the industry.