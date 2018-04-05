PPL Conclave 2018: Where packaging Leaders met…

Day 1: PPL Conclave 2018 Inaugural ceremony
Launch of PPL Leaders Handbook
KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Driving progress in pharma packaging
Special Address: Pivotal Role of Pharma Packaging
High-speed integrated packaging line with 21 CFIR/EBMR
Packaging solutions for generic injectables to regulated markets
Collaboration: Key to accelerated growth in pharma packaging
Fostering an ecosystem for pharma packaging innovation
Putting India on the global map: Pharma packaging and labelling trends in the next decade
Express Pharma hosts first ever PPL Leadership Awards
Day 2: Role of regulations: Assuring quality, safety, compliance and success with pharma packaging
Introduction to Pharma Packaging
Pharma Packaging & Labelling – Importance, Effectiveness, Challenges & Opportunities
The way forward for pharma packaging professionals
Packaging in Parenterals: Challenges and opportunities