Polymer solutions for fluid transfer in pharma industry

The two-day of Pharma Packaging Labelling (PPL) 2019 conclave witnessed packaging experts from different segments of the pharma industry who discussed and deliberated on various aspects of the pharma packaging industry. Vaibhav Datke, Sr Manager Business Development, Ami Polymer, talked about the importance of polymer solutions for fluid transform in the pharma industry and informed the audience about selecting the right polymer for fluid transfer system and its implement process. While giving details about the solutions, his company is offering, he explained applications, methods and shared informed about the range of polymer products company is offering to pharma companies.

Datke also touched upon different types of available polymers and their chemical compatibility. In his presentation, he also provided brief details related to peristaltic pump application and compliance required for an ANDA filling in injectable manufacturing companies like TSEs (TSEs is a family of disease occurring in human and animals and are characterised by a degeneration of brain tissue giving a sponge like appearance leading to death, BSE and Risk free). Besides this, pharma companies also need to ensure that it should be free from gluten, ROHS (Restriction of Hazardous substances), BPA, Phthalate, melamine, residual solvent.