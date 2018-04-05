Pharma Packaging & Labelling – Importance, Effectiveness, Challenges & Opportunities

Prabir Das gave a presentation on Pharma Packaging & Labelling- Importance and Effectiveness Challenges and Opportunities. He informed the audience that pharma products, without labelling on its packaging, act no less than a poison. He said, that packaging not only protects and preserves the product, but also ensures safe and secure delivery of the product to the customer. Labelling on the packaging establishes communication with the user about the product, and complies to all statutory requirements. It also helps in identifying and tracking the product from shop floor, till its consumption.

He further explained that every product needs packaging for protection from external environment and needs labelling to communicate with the external world. He also informed that packaging and abelling complement each other.

He also briefed on the precautions needed for safe and secure delivery on the product such as appropriate positioning for clean visibility and clear legibility; instructions and pictogram for ease in handling and storage; use of different font, calligraphy, colour for special attention; use of protective layer to avoid label defacing/ damages; use of anti-counterfeit and tamper evident features; use of security features to reduce chances of theft and backward integration – confidentiality agreement. Packaging also plays an important role in track and trace systems. Apart from India (DGFT), US (DSCSA) and Europe (FMD), many more countries across the world have specific guidelines on Track & Trace or Authentication system, to optimise effectiveness and efficiency of drug distribution system.

He informed that countries like Argentina, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Canada, Mexico, etc. have either adopted or are working on its implementation.