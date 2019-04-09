Panel discussion: Advancements in pharma packaging technology

Packaging has emerged as a crucial differentiator in the pharma industry. Therefore, the discussion on ‘Advancements in pharma packaging technology’ at Pharma CXO Summit 2019 probed and analysed how packaging has emerged as a valuable tool to address unmet needs and gain a competitive advantage in industry. It also examined how pharma companies can utilise packaging to tackle challenges like cost reduction, regulatory compliance, altering demographics, varying treatment patterns, and counterfeiting.

It had an eminent panel comprising Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Prabir Das, Head – Pkgg Tech Services, OSD (India), Mylan Laboratories; Chandi Prasad Ravipati, General Manager, Aurobindo Pharma; Shivaji Chakraborty, Assistant General Manager, Packaging Development, Fresenius Kabi Oncology; Munindra Roy, Functional Lead – Packaging Development, Gland Pharma and Barun Dey, Director, Packaging Development, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The experts conversed on different points such as evolution of packaging solutions from traditional functions of containment and protection to provide significant value-additions. They also highlighted that packaging, if deployed effectively and innovatively, can help curb non compliance greatly and provide significant benefits to pharma companies. Speaking on the importance of pharma packaging as the life sciences sector moves towards sustainability, value-based care and patient-centric medicine, they discussed the need for pharma companies to make a major shift in their strategy and structure to integrate newer packaging systems and processes.

Further, the packaging leaders showcased how technology can be great tool in building and integrating robust and intelligent packaging solutions in pharma companies. They demonstrated that technology can help improve quality of packaging material, enable packaging automation, enhance safety and efficacy of packaging solutions, increase innovation in pharma packaging and make packaging solutions more cost-effective.

The discussion concluded with the message that embracing quality by design in pharma packaging as it moves away from product-centric packaging to patient-centric packaging is the need of the times.