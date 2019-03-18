New developments in pharma packaging

Anil K Mittal, Director, Alutech Packaging Anil K Mittal, Director, Alutech Packaging

On day two of the PPL Conclave 2019 in Hyderabad, Anil K Mittal, Director, Alutech, gave a bird’s-eye view on materials which help to fight against counterfeit. In his presentation, he touched upon how different printing components can fight against counterfeit. While informing about the solutions, he informed that the companies have colour shifting print, embossing on strip foil, UV ink print with reversible effect, thermal ink printed, special printing and customised printing as per the requirements. Addressing the gathering at PPL Conclave 2019, he said that Alutech Packaging delivers solutions with reliability, cost-effectiveness and short lead time.

While stressing on the customised packaging solution offered by his company, he informed that it has premium excel CFB for high speed machine and deep draw pocket size to reduce the pack size. The company also offers premium excel strip foil with different thickness of foil and different type of sealing layers. It can also add additional layer with strip to increase barrier properties.

Its customised blister foil for special drugs help manufacturers to increase barrier properties from lidding side. The company also offers other laminates designed as per product and their customer requirement.