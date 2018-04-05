Launch of PPL Leaders Handbook

After the lamp lighting ceremony, the dignitaries also unveiled the PPL Leadership Handbook. It features top leaders and game changers in pharma packaging, thereby ushering growth and excellence in this industry and partnering India Pharma Inc’s progress.

The book provides valuable insights on the trends, opportunities and challenges in this fast evolving and rapidly growing sphere. It also highlights and acknowledges the pivotal role of packaging in pharma, be it ensuring highest drug quality and safety, enabling patient adherence or tackling counterfeiting.

It is an endeavour to recognise the significant contributions of packaging heads within pharma organisations in making their companies and their products strong and credible brands.