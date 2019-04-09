Keynote address: A harmonised approach to serialisation

Sachidanantham Swaminathan, Chief General Manager, GS1 India, in his keynote address, gave a very insightful presentation on various pivotal aspects of the life sciences industry. He started his session with an over view of how technology is transforming healthcare and listed out some technologies such as remote monitoring, genomics-based medicine, big data disease tracking, etc., which would have huge impact in future.

He also gave a rundown on GS1 India, its objectives and its activities and informed that GS1 India was set up under the Ministry of Commerce in India to identify, capture and share data with industries to improve compliance and quality. He highlighted that GS1 Standards are being applied in various projects and endeavours in Indian healthcare. They are also working with the Ministry of Defence to improve quality of healthcare.

Stating that GS1 helps pharma companies to meet regulatory requirements, he informed how it is working to enable and implement serialisation. Pointing out that there is an ever growing number of coding and serialisation requirements, he asserted that serialization, electronic tagging and track & trace technologies are powerful tools in the fight against counterfeiting of drugs. He further informed that GS1 is working towards a globally harmonised approach to serialisation.

He also elaborated on GS1 India initiatives with the government such as a pilot project with NITI Aayog on drug authentication with blockchain, DAVA-Drug Authentication and Verification App, Registry of Hospitals in Network of Insurance (ROHINI), in partnership with Insurance Information Bureau of India (IRDA) etc.