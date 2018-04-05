Manoj Mishra, AVP- Sales & Marketing, UNIWORTH Enterprises LLP gave a presentation on ‘Introduction to pharma packaging’, wherein he spoke on his company’s offerings for the pharma sector. He also informed the audience that UNIWORTH has technical expertise in handling Rigid PVC films and catering to international standards.

He informed that in 2017, UNIWORTH forayed into pharma packaging with a manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad. The manufacturing area is 29000 sq m with a built up area of 6000 sq m. The company has installed an Indian origin coater and laminator machine. The calender unit has 600 tonnes capacity per month. The PVDC coating has a capacity of 250 tonnes per month. The laminator capacity is 300 tonnes per month. The manufacturing facility has a slitting machine with an online vision inspection system ensures the quality parameters required by the packaging segment.

He further highlighted the company’s manufacturing capabilities which include isolated clean room production area; PVC wider range capabilities from 60 microns to 700 microns; calender with online thickness guage system; online vision inspection system; non traditional inverted ‘L’ five roll calendar; coating with four stations and lamination with adhesion uniformity.

He also briefed the audience on UNIWORTH’s product range which includes PVDC and laminates. In PVC the company gives 60 microns to 300 microns clear and colour films for all packaging requirement. The company also manufactures CFB (cold form blisters), commonly known as ALU-ALU with an in-house capabilities of 60 microns PVC, ensuring lamination with metal as well as OPA. He also spoke on the evolving requirements of the industry and the ompnay’s ability to meet them.

He also informed that the company adheres to international quality standards, has ISO certification and US FDA, DMF No. for all the products The company is globally present in Turkey, South Africa and the US.