Dr Amit Biswas, Executive VP-Integrated Product Development, DRL

The final presentation at FDD Conclave, titled ‘Innovation in FDD: The way forward for India Pharma Inc’, left the audience with a lot of food for thought. Dr Amit Biswas, Executive VP-Integrated Product Development, DRL, in this session, emphasised on the opportunities for ushering innovation in pharma formulation R&D.

Referring to a McKinsey report, he informed that disruptions in four areas are changing the world. The first is urbanisation. Dr Biswas believes that many lifestyle diseases are due to urbanisation. The next disruption is technology. Dr Biswas elaborated on how technology is impacting healthcare industry and medical research. The next disruption is an ageing world. Dr Biswas highlighted that as the population in India gradually ages, we will have to ensure that we have a healthcare system which will take care of their needs. The last disruption is global connectivity and its impact on healthcare.

He also touched on global trends in healthcare and the need for innovation. He opined that the pharma industry will remain R&D centric and the role of formulation scientists is to bring innovation in medicines for global patients. He left the audience with the idea that the way forward is to create an ecosystem to foster innovation.