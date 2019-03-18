Vinayak Joshi, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services Vinayak Joshi, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services

Vinayak Joshi, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services spoke on delivery systems have an important role to play in patient safety, product efficacy, as well as compliance and adherence. Joshi elaborated on various injectable drug delivery solutions by West Pharma.

He touched on the safety systems, self-injection systems and reconstitution and transfer systems offered by his company. He explained that safety is a paramount factor while designing injectable delivery systems. West Pharma ensures that its products are very safe for patients and healthcare providers alike, for instance, needle stick injuries can be avoided with innovative solutions such as NovaGuard by West Pharma.

Joshi informed that we will see a rise in self administration of injectable medicines among patients. He explained the features of devices designed by West Pharma such as SelfDose injector which is made for convenience, efficacy and accuracy. He reiterated that his company can be a true partner for pharma companies to develop integrated delivery systems that are best suited for their products.